Northrop Receives NASA Contract to Help Operate Webb Space Telescope

Northrop Grumman will conduct phase E operations and maintenance work on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope under a $31.2 million contract.

The company will check JWST systems performance, perform flight software updates and make safety recommendations as part of the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, the space agency said Thursday.

Services under the sole-source award are scheduled to commence Dec. 25 and will continue through June 24, 2027.

Locations of work are NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and the Space Telescope Science Institute in Maryland and Northrop’s Redondo Beach, California, facility.

The company-built telescope launched in December 2021 aboard an Arian 5 rocket from the European Space Agency’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.