Northrop Secures Contract Modification to Overhaul NOAA’s Joint Polar Satellite Instrument

Northrop Grumman will refurbish a component of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Joint Polar Satellite System to allow for its use on another agency program.

JPSS Advanced Technology Microwave Sounder Engineering Development Unit refurbishment work is under a sole source contract modification from NASA worth $13.3 million, raising the total contract value to $579.8 million, the space agency said Saturday.

The aerospace and defense company will handle enhancements on JPSS ATMS EDU to enable it to serve as a flight instrument for the NOAA’s Quicksounder project, which will support the agency’s satellite framework for its future Low-Earth Orbit Earth observations systems.

The JPSS currently includes two satellites, which were launched in 2011 and 2017. The remaining three spacecraft are set for liftoff in the coming years.

Written by Regina Garcia

