Obsidian Solutions Group to Conduct Combat Support Training for Marine Corps

Obsidian Solution Group

Obsidian Solutions Group will assist the U.S. Marine Corps in conducting staff training for combat support under a five-year, $40 million contract.

The Fredericksburg, Virginia-headquartered company said Monday that it will support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force‘s staff training program to cover military operations within the context of a joint or combined task force environment.

The company’s executive leadership underscored its “collective 60 years of U.S. Marine Corps training and exercise experience” and said OSG will continue providing warfighter training services necessary to national security.

OSG is a service-disabled veteran-owned contractor that provides information technology transformation and modernization, software development, data management and analytics, as well as knowledge-based professional services to the Defense Department and the intelligence community.