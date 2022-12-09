in Big Data & Analytics, News

Omni Federal Helps Air Force Deploy Cloud Data-as-a-Service Platform

The U.S. Air Force’s Business and Enterprise Systems Product Innovation Directorate has collaborated with Omni Federal to implement a data-as-a-service platform in the branch’s cloud computing infrastructure.

Omni Federal developed DaaS under the Small Business Innovation Research program to help USAF users gain access to mission data, Air Force Materiel Command said Thursday.

The platform includes an application programming interface management tool that presents requested data and delivers the information from servers in a uniform and consistent manner.

DaaS, which employs authentication and security features, is also available in BESPIN’s Digital University and PCS Express mobile application for Permanent Change of Station processes.

BESPIN and Omni Federal plan to continue collaborative efforts as part of a $44 million SBIR Phase III contract announced in October.

The partnership will work toward creating APIs that are based on open standards, reusable and repeatable, as well as implementing audit trail and logging to reduce cybersecurity risk.

Written by Jamie Bennet

