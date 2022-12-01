Palantir, Lockheed Join Forces for Navy Combat Systems’ Software Modernization Initiative

Palantir Technologies and Lockheed Martin have partnered to provide software enhancement support for the modernization of the U.S. Navy’s integrated naval weapons network or the Aegis Combat System.

The team will collaborate with the service branch and leverage existing technical capabilities in fulfillment of the enhancement project, Palantir said Wednesday.

Palantir’s Apollo platform, which works to allow an autonomous deployment and management technique of software development delivery across government networks, cloud environments and on-platform environments, will be particularly used for the activity.

Joe DePietro, Lockheed’s VP and general manager for naval combat and missile defense systems, emphasized the Navy’s need to update software systems to face ever-evolving threats.