Paperless Innovations Highlights Actionable Data & Workforce Automation in the Public Sector; Mike Tocci Quoted

Paperless Innovations has featured an ongoing survey that aims to gain insights on the use of data by agencies and other government organizations to derive actionable intelligence in support of improved business, operations and customer experiences.

The Data and Actionable Intelligence Survey of Federal News Network was launched in mid-December to measure public sector agencies’ informed decision making capability, and Paperless Innovations noted on Friday that several executive mandates, which are focused on enhancing government services, mission effectiveness and customer experience, fuel the actionable data movement.

One such driving force is the President’s Management Agenda. It identifies key areas that require data acquisition including recruitment and staffing targets, hiring manager satisfaction with the process and employee viewpoint.

Given the amount of government priorities and data insight-focused technologies available, Paperless Innovations underscored the likelihood of information technology decision makers employing commercial offerings to support the movement.

“Actus is one of the impactful SaaS commercial offerings being vetted by agencies to ease workforce burdens related to logging data to meet PMA objectives,” said Mike Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations. “Actionable data and workforce automations are two powerful outcomes of the move toward efficient procurement operations that impact mission effectiveness, employee retention and cost reductions.”