Paperless Innovations’ Mike Tocci on Commercial SaaS Tech for Procurement Compliance Automation

Commercial off-the-shelf software-as-a-service offerings provide government agencies the capability to automate the process of managing policy and regulatory compliance for charge card programs, according to Paperless Innovations .

“COTS SaaS solutions like Actus Procurement Compliance Automation utilizes machine learning and AI to reinforce ‘right actions’ and capture ‘right data’ that can’t otherwise be guaranteed with policies requiring training and without safeguards on manual procedures,” said Mike Tocci , president of Paperless Innovations.

The Actus distributor noted that agencies are looking to commercially available SaaS platforms as one way to supplement internal control policies and training initiatives associated with government purchase cards such as the General Services Administration’s SmartPay.

In August, the GSA issued guidance for federal personnel to comply with standard requirements and adopt best practices in maintaining payment card safeguards and internal controls.

Paperless Innovations added that the use of automated technology to collect purchase card data can help agencies address compliance requirements in the Office of Management and Budget’s Circular A-123.