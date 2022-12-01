in Contract Awards, News

Parsons Books Task Order for Army Intelligence Support

Source: GLOBE NEWSWIRE

Parsons will conduct intelligence software systems support work for the U.S. Army Operations and Intelligence Division of the C5ISR Center under a three-year, $49 million task order. 

The award was made under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services procurement vehicle, an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract where Parsons was among the 198 awardees, the company said Wednesday. 

Parsons is tasked to perform intelligence development enabled awareness research and development activities as well as conduct efforts to integrate, field, handle and sustain designated intelligence software systems. 

The company will utilize its PALADIN Lab in Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland to work on rapid prototyping methods to modernize capabilities within Joint All Domain Operations.  

