Patricia Kitchen to Lead Capture, Business Development Efforts at Peraton

Patricia Kitchen, a former account and capture executive at Peraton, has been appointed as director of capture and business development at the Herndon, Virginia-headquartered company, according to a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

Kitchen took on the new position more than a year after joining Peraton. Earlier, she spent over six years at Northrop Grumman, where she served as manager of experience research and competitive intelligence and people analytics.

The senior official’s career also includes working as an associate at Booz Allen Hamilton, a senior competitive analyst at Engility and as part of the business development team at ManTech.

Kitchen initially joined Northrop in 2005, focusing on position-to-win analysis, marketing research and marketing communications.