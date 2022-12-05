Peraton’s Andrew Hallman: Intelligence Agencies Should Reimagine Digital Foundations to Drive Innovation, Collaboration

Source: Wikimedia/Public Domain

Andrew Hallman, vice president of national security strategy and integration at Peraton and a previous Wash100 awardee, said agencies within the intelligence community looking to use emerging technologies to maintain their edge over adversaries should develop a secure digital foundation by transitioning to secure cloud environments that could help them make better use of data.

“Data is the new tip of the spear for national security because our operational advantage will be determined by the speed with which we can sense our adversaries’ moves and counter them,” Hallman said.

“With real-time sensing and data integration, we can collect, ingest, condition, analyze and characterize data representing the threat and then ultimately act on it,” he added.

Hallman, former principal executive at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, highlighted the importance of establishing a common data fabric, which he said could enable intelligence agencies to share data and collaborate in support of their missions.

“We have to think about the Community holistically, and not just in the individual silos,” he said. “There’s been great work in this area already, but further integration of intelligence agencies and their technologies and deploying capabilities against threats in an optimized environment is critical to the speed imperative.”

He also discussed the significance of promoting a culture of innovation and partnering with the private sector to drive innovation.