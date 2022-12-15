in News

Q&A With LinQuest Chief Growth Officer Kent Wilcher Tackles Company Investments in National Security, Space

Q&A With LinQuest Chief Growth Officer Kent Wilcher Tackles Company Investments in National Security, Space - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Kent Wilcher / LinkedIn

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview with GovCon Wire, Kent Wilcher, executive vice president and chief growth officer at LinQuest, underscored the value of its people in driving business growth in such a competitive market. The Q&A also tackled the company’s focus on national security and space as well as the government’s implementation of artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud and other emerging technologies.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview with Wilcher:

“We want to focus our investments for growth in areas where they’re going to have the biggest positive impact on our national security.

For us, those areas are national security and space. Our heritage as a company is in those markets, which are priorities for the DOD and the IC. We’re focused on the impact we can have in the space market, focused on Air Force autonomy and the things going on with autonomous weapons systems, as well as assured position navigation and timing and, more broadly, the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to a variety of decision support applications across the Department of Defense. We try to focus our energies around growth initiatives and acquisitions on where they’re going to have the most impact and where the priority areas are for the DOD.”

Visit GovCon Wire to read the full Executive Spotlight interview with LinQuest EVP and CGO Kent Wilcher, and don’t miss our other interviews with the most significant executives of consequence to the federal and government contracting sectors.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

DODExecutive SpotlightGovconinterviewKent WilcherLinQuestNational SecurityqaSpace

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Air Force Taps Black Sage-S3 Team to Study cUAS Lidar Systems - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Air Force Taps Black Sage-S3 Team to Study cUAS Lidar Systems
NetApp-AWS Managed Service Achieves FedRAMP & DOD SRG Authorization for Government Use; Michelle Rudnicki Comments - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NetApp-AWS Managed Service Achieves FedRAMP & DOD SRG Authorization for Government Use; Michelle Rudnicki Comments