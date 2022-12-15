Q&A With LinQuest Chief Growth Officer Kent Wilcher Tackles Company Investments in National Security, Space

Kent Wilcher / LinkedIn

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview with GovCon Wire, Kent Wilcher, executive vice president and chief growth officer at LinQuest, underscored the value of its people in driving business growth in such a competitive market. The Q&A also tackled the company’s focus on national security and space as well as the government’s implementation of artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud and other emerging technologies.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview with Wilcher:

“We want to focus our investments for growth in areas where they’re going to have the biggest positive impact on our national security.

For us, those areas are national security and space. Our heritage as a company is in those markets, which are priorities for the DOD and the IC. We’re focused on the impact we can have in the space market, focused on Air Force autonomy and the things going on with autonomous weapons systems, as well as assured position navigation and timing and, more broadly, the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to a variety of decision support applications across the Department of Defense. We try to focus our energies around growth initiatives and acquisitions on where they’re going to have the most impact and where the priority areas are for the DOD.”

