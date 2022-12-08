Raytheon Unit Books Cybersecurity Support Contract With Georgia’s IT Agency; Jon Check Quoted

A Raytheon Technologies business unit will help the Georgia Technology Authority and other agencies in the state to manage cybersecurity operations under a $34.1 million contract.

The award to Raytheon Intelligence & Space covers the provision of a secure operations center, security awareness training, risk and compliance support, enterprise governance, vulnerability management and cyber incident handling services, the company said Wednesday.

RI&S employs a cloud-based service with artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to facilitate continuous monitoring of cybersecurity threats.

Jon Check, senior director of cyber protection solutions at RI&S, said nation-state actors and other hackers pose a cyber risk to everyone.

“It is more important than ever to invest in robust cybersecurity and training to secure everything from the network to the data and users.”