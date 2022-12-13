Raytheon Business Handpicked to Handle Tactical Edge Network Development for Air Force

https://prd-sc101-cdn.rtx.com/-/media/ris/what-we-do/command-and-control/battle-management/jadc2/2022-10/ds_lead_1600x900.jpg?rev=5a5aaf76f444440ba606d281635b3fa6&w=1600&hash=47BCFD55BC3C3EB9940465881963485E

The U.S. Air Force has tapped Raytheon Intelligence & Space to develop a Common Tactical Edge Network to support the service branch’s advanced battle management system.

The Raytheon Technologies unit said Monday it is tasked to exhibit a framework capable of aerial network interoperability based on advanced networking products it has developed.

RI&S and eight other companies were chosen to demonstrate CTEN portions for the Air Force within the fourth quarter of 2022.

The development of CTEN will help operators enable distributable battle management command and control in contested environments to support the Joint All-Domain Command and Control vision of the Department of Defense.

RI&S’ work will be done at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, aerial networks division at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts.

Previously, Raytheon was added to Air Force ABMS Digital Infrastructure Consortium as one of its industry partners.

