Brad Tousley of Raytheon Intelligence & Space Joins Defense Science Board

Brad Tousley, vice president for strategy and technology at Raytheon Intelligence Space, became the recent addition to the Defense Science Board, according to his LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The board is comprised of former senior military government officials, as well as industry and academia leaders who provide the Department of Defense with advice and recommendations on scientific and technical matters.

Tousley will collaborate with other board members of the DSB and build on his experience in the defense and science industry.

Prior to his latest role at the Raytheon Technologies unit, Tousley served as president of Blue Canyon Technologies from January to May 2022. He also held senior roles at Ball Aerospace, including vice president of commercial aerospace and strategic technology.

The United State Military Academy at West Point alum also functioned as a program manager for tactical technology at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, where he worked on key programs such as NetFires, Micro Air Vehicles and Counter RPG.