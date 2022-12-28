Raytheon to Deliver Upgraded Patriot Hardware, MID Systems to South Korea

Raytheon Technologies has secured a $30.1 million contract from the U.S. Army to deliver hardware upgrades to the Patriot air and missile defense system and provide the latest version of the Multifunctional Information Distribution Systems to South Korea.

Army Contracting Command received one bid for the fixed-price incentive contract via the internet and obligated contract funds in fiscal 2023 foreign military Sales funds, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Work will occur in Andover, Massachusetts, through March 31, 2027.

Raytheon secured a $314 million task order in January 2020 to upgrade Patriot for 17 nations that rely on the system for integrated air and missile defense capabilities.

In August 2021, Raytheon’s missiles and defense unit completed Patriot post-deployment build hardware updates for Romania.