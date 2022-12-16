Raytheon to Supply Additional Excalibur Projectiles to Army Under $84M Deal

https://www.raytheonmissilesanddefense.com/what-we-do/land-warfare/precision-weapons/excalibur-projectile

A Raytheon Technologies business will continue equipping the U.S. Army with more Excalibur 1B projectiles under an $84 million contract modification from the Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition and Army Contracting Command.

Using the Tranche Seven funding, over 1,000 Excalibur ammo are expected to be delivered to the Army to replenish its supply amid the current deployment and capability needs in theater, the service branch said Thursday.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense will handle the continued production of Excalibur 1B, which works to provide GPS coordinate-seeking capability to allow for speedy and precise shutdown of targets.

Commenting on the rapid contracting action, Douglas Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said, “The Army is focused on acquisition at speed in a responsible manner.”