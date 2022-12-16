in Contract Awards, News

Raytheon to Supply Additional Excalibur Projectiles to Army Under $84M Deal

Raytheon to Supply Additional Excalibur Projectiles to Army Under $84M Deal - top government contractors - best government contracting event

https://www.raytheonmissilesanddefense.com/what-we-do/land-warfare/precision-weapons/excalibur-projectile

A Raytheon Technologies business will continue equipping the U.S. Army with more Excalibur 1B projectiles under an $84 million contract modification from the Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition and Army Contracting Command.

Using the Tranche Seven funding, over 1,000 Excalibur ammo are expected to be delivered to the Army to replenish its supply amid the current deployment and capability needs in theater, the service branch said Thursday.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense will handle the continued production of Excalibur 1B, which works to provide GPS coordinate-seeking capability to allow for speedy and precise shutdown of targets.

Commenting on the rapid contracting action, Douglas Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said, “The Army is focused on acquisition at speed in a responsible manner.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

ammoDouglas BushExcalibur 1BGovconRaytheonRaytheon Missiles and DefenseUS army

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Invictus Lands DIA Contract for Joint Worldwide Intell Collection System Modernization - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Invictus Lands DIA Contract for Joint Worldwide Intell Collection System Modernization
Lynn Martin: Google Helps Navy Facility Adopt Cloud-Based Communications & Collaboration Tools - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lynn Martin: Google Helps Navy Facility Adopt Cloud-Based Communications & Collaboration Tools