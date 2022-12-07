Raytheon, TTM Technologies Enter Potential $500M Deal for Navy Radar Components

RAYTHEON MISSILES & DEFENSE

TTM Technologies has secured a potential $500 million deal with Raytheon Technologies to manufacture electronics and specialized assemblies for a shipboard radar system being developed for the U.S. Navy.

The multiyear agreement covers the supply of radio frequency electronic assemblies, electronic hardware and printed circuit boards needed to build the Navy’s SPY-6 family of radars, TTM said Tuesday.

Raytheon will aim to equip naval ships with the integrated air and missile defense system under a five-year, $3.2 billion contract the service branch awarded in March.

Kim Ernzen, president of the naval power division at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, said that SPY-6 radars will be installed on 40 vessels of seven different classes by 2030.

The Navy’s Flight III destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas is the first ship to receive a full SPY-6 installation and is scheduled to commence operations in 2024.