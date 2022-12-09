Rick Wagner: Microsoft Builds Up Cloud Capabilities to Support DOD JWCC

Rick Wagner, president of Microsoft‘s federal arm and five-time Wash100 winner, said the company will continue to develop cloud capabilities and strategic partnerships to meet the Department of Defense’s joint warfighting needs and allow the military to establish an enterprise-level tactical cloud environment.

He wrote in a blog post published Thursday that Microsoft’s work on the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability program will build on its current and future cloud technologies and services as well as existing collaborations with the department and the service branches.

“We continue to develop new technologies that utilize the latest commercial innovations, enable interoperability and are designed to bring data analysis and insight to the tactical edge,” Wagner noted.

Microsoft has expanded its Azure Space and 5G capabilities to accelerate warfighting data processing and analysis.

Wagner said the increased connectivity capability puts the company “ahead of the curve and in a strong position to meet all the key milestones for JWCC.”

The company entered into partnerships with defense contractors Raytheon Technologies, Oshkosh and Lockheed Martin to advance cloud initiatives in support of DOD’s mission.

Microsoft is among the four companies holding spots on the $9 billion JWCC multiple-award contract to help the department and warfighters implement cloud tools across all classification levels and security domains.