Robert Wedertz Named Jazz Solutions COO for Defense, Intelligence Business

LinkedIn

Robert “Weeds” Wedertz, former chief strategy officer at health care management and technology consulting firm ARDX, has started a new role as chief operating officer of Jazz Solutions‘ defense and intelligence business.

In his new capacity, Wedertz will be responsible for helping shape Jazz’s organizational vision, operational strategy and resource planning framework in support of Defense Department and intelligence community clients, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He served as vice president of growth and strategy for BigBear.ai‘s defense business prior to his CSO role at ARDX and led ProModel‘s DOD programs in VP position.

His career has also included positions at Carrier Landing Consultants, Healthcare Performance Improvement and the U.S. Navy Landing Signal Officer School.

Wedertz earned his bachelor’s degree in English from the U.S. Naval Academy and master’s degree in finance and acquisition from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Ashburn, Virginia-based Jazz Solutions holds economically-disadvantaged, woman-owned small business designation under the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) program and offers information technology services to the federal government.