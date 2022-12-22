in News

Rubrik Security Cloud Offering Now Available via AWS Marketplace for IC

Rubrik Security Cloud Offering Now Available via AWS Marketplace for IC - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Data security company Rubrik has debuted Rubrik Security Cloud in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community.

The security cloud offering will be available to 17 intelligence agencies in the country via the Amazon Web Services marketplace, Rubrik said Wednesday. 

Rubrik Security Cloud works to secure data across cloud, enterprise and software-as-a-service applications to allow for three distinctive capabilities: data resilience, data observability and data remediation. 

“Giving members of the IC simple and immediate access to all the benefits of our Zero Trust Data Security focused data protection suite for use within their enterprise environments speaks volumes about our dedication to the Intelligence Community’s mission and interests,” said Breal Madison, Rubrik’s director of intelligence and special programs. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Amazon Web ServicesAWS MarketplaceBreal MadisonGovconintelligence communityRubrikRubrik Security CloudSoftware-as-a-ServiceZero Trust Data

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Former C3 AI Exec Steven Coles Joins RegScale as Public Sector General Manager - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former C3 AI Exec Steven Coles Joins RegScale as Public Sector General Manager