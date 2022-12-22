Rubrik Security Cloud Offering Now Available via AWS Marketplace for IC

Data security company Rubrik has debuted Rubrik Security Cloud in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community.

The security cloud offering will be available to 17 intelligence agencies in the country via the Amazon Web Services marketplace, Rubrik said Wednesday.

Rubrik Security Cloud works to secure data across cloud, enterprise and software-as-a-service applications to allow for three distinctive capabilities: data resilience, data observability and data remediation.

“Giving members of the IC simple and immediate access to all the benefits of our Zero Trust Data Security focused data protection suite for use within their enterprise environments speaks volumes about our dedication to the Intelligence Community’s mission and interests,” said Breal Madison, Rubrik’s director of intelligence and special programs.