Leonardo DRS Adds Eric Salzman to Board of Directors; William Lynn Quoted

Eric Salzman / Businesswire

Eric Salzman, CEO of venture capital firm Safeguard Scientifics, has joined the board of directors of Leonardo DRS.

He will be part of DRS’ audit, nominating and corporate governance committees, where the company can leverage his financial and administrative expertise, the defense technology provider Tuesday.

Salzman has been an investor, strategic adviser and board member at various public and private growth companies for 25 years. He is currently a member of the board of directors at 8×8 Inc., meQuilibrium and Prognos Health.

He was appointed as chief restructuring officer of Safeguard Scientifics in April 2020, before ascending to the chief executive post in December of the same year.

“We are delighted to have Eric join our Board of Directors; his deep experience in driving company growth strategies will bring important guidance to DRS as we start our new era as a public company,” said WIlliam Lynn, chairman and CEO of Leonardo DRS.

DRS went public in late November after the completion of its all-stock merger with RADA Electronic Industries.