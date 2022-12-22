SAIC Enters Loitering Munition Production Assistance Pact With Mistral, UVision

Science Applications International Corp. has agreed to assist loitering missile builder UVision and its business development partner, Mistral, in establishing a supply chain for a munition product to support government customers.

All three companies will collaborate on domestic manufacturing efforts related to the Hero 120 offering for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Organic Precision Fires-Mounted requirement and the U.S. Army’s Medium Range Precision Strike System program, Mistral said Wednesday.

The mid-range munition is designed to employ an aerodynamic mechanism to carry out pinpoint strikes against targets such as tanks, concrete fortifications and soft objects within urban areas.

Mistral and UVision originally teamed up to design, build, test and integrate an OPFM system based on the Hero 120 munition technology as part of a contract from USMC in 2021.