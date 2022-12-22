in Contract Awards, News

SAIC Lands $63M Contract for Air Combat Command Support Services

The U.S. Air Force awarded Science Applications International Corp. a $63.5 million contract to conduct a range of services in support of the advanced programs division of the Air Combat Command.

Under the contract, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered company will handle operational, logistics and planning functions as well as electronic warfare, information technology and security disciplines to help the division, the Defense Department said Wednesday.

Work will run through Feb. 29, 2028. Work will be held at the Langley Air Force Base, Eglin AFB, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nellis AFB, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

$881,737 worth of Air Force funding for operation and maintenance efforts in fiscal year 2023 will be given to SAIC, which won against one other offeror for the contract.

Written by Regina Garcia

