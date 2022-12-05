Sarcos to Test Robotic Ammunition System for Army; Reeg Allen Quoted

Source: LinkedIn

The U.S. Army has tapped a Sarcos Technology and Robotics unit to test its robotic ammunition system for the service branch’s ammunition handling and maneuvering under a $1 million contract.

Sarcos Defense will conduct extensive and accelerated testing of the robotic system, including shock and vibration absorption, ability to withstand extreme temperatures, humidity and sand as well as dust incursion to ensure it meets the Army’s requirements for utilization, Sarcos said Thursday.

“Our ultimate goal with the development of this robotic ammunition solution is to help the Army successfully accomplish their missions with lower rates of injury by having a robot lift and place the heavy ammunition rounds,” said Reeg Allen, Sarcos’ vice president for business development.

The contract is from the Army Applications Laboratory of the Army Futures Command.