ServiceNow’s Jonathan Alboum on Ways to Retain Gen X, Gen Z Employees in Federal Government

Jonathan Alboum, federal chief technology officer at ServiceNow, said work environment, pay and culture are some of the factors that have implications for the recruitment and retention of young talent in the federal workforce.

“Gen Z civil servants, they want flat organizational structures. …. They really prioritize collaboration, emphatic leadership and very inclusive decision-making processes,” Alboum told FedScoop in a podcast aired Thursday.

He noted that it is important for Gen X managers at federal agencies to understand the needs of Gen Z employees in the workplace since the latter are expected to fill the critical jobs over the coming years.

“We can’t expect everyone to adapt to the way we work. We have to be ready to make adjustments ourselves,” said Alboum, former chief information officer at the Department of Agriculture.

When asked about how to balance the needs of Gen X and Gen Z employees in the workplace, he said there are three factors organizations should take into consideration and these are flexible work environment, technology capabilities and culture.

For the culture aspect, Alboum said agency leaders should make sure that employees feel included and valued and offer opportunities for growth. He also highlighted the importance of mission to employees and called on agencies to find ways how to continue to recognize the value and contributions of their staff.

He shared his thoughts on the role of technology in employee recruitment and retention efforts and stressed the need for agencies to deliver better experiences for personnel and customers, which he said is a strong factor in retaining people in organizations.