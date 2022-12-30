ServiceNow’s Jonathan Alboum: Agencies to Make Total Experience a Focus Area in 2023

Jonathan Alboum, federal chief technology officer at ServiceNow, said he believes that total experience will emerge as the new buzzword of 2023 as more government agencies look to provide employees and citizens with a simple and secure interface that is fast and easy to use and comes with accessible features regardless of the use case, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

He told FNN that TX “incorporates the user experience across all service channels to create great experiences for all.”

Alboum, former chief information officer at the Department of Agriculture, said he wants to see how the government will advance digital platforms to facilitate the delivery of services to citizens, particularly with social and economic support programs.

“We learned in the pandemic how important it is for agencies to have digital service offerings that make it easy for people to interact with agency programs when they need them most. We all remember the stories of how hard it was for some people to sign up for unemployment in 2020,” Alboum noted.

“In 2023, agencies may be forced to see if pandemic-era changes to systems hold up when Americans need them most,” he added.

Alboum said he expects to see greater congressional oversight of the Federal Risk Authorization Management Program’s Joint Authorization Board and the General Services Administration’s FedRAMP program management office in the coming year.

“Congress has heard repeatedly about challenges with a lack of FedRAMP reciprocity between agencies and about how long it takes to for a cloud service to become FedRAMP certified. I think the Hill is likely to study both issues and more,” he added.