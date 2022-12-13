Sev1Tech to Bolster CISA Technology Under DHS Contract; Tara LeBlanc Quoted

Sev1Tech has won the $48.8 million Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Enterprise Engineering and Operations Support Services award from the Department of Homeland Security.

Under the contract, Sev1Tech will provide engineering and implementation, operations and maintenance services to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Woodbridge, Virginia-based organization announced on Tuesday.

“Our mission-focused delivery, customer experience focus, vast technology ecosystem, partnerships and expertise culminate to architect, integrate and support a modern, effective, secure and sustainable IT solutions landscape,” stated Tara LeBlanc, executive vice president of mission solutions at Sev1Tech.

Sev1Tech’s work will span the areas of technology evaluation and integration, enterprise technology services strategy and architecture, engineering and implementation and operations and maintenance support.

As tasked by the contract, the company will create a modern information technology infrastructure, assess and implement novel technologies, migrate systems to the cloud and establish mobility and collaboration platforms as well as provide continuous enhancements for the performance, security and availability of enterprise IT services.

These provisions will support the CISA Office of the Chief Information Officer in building IT capabilities while helping its customers meet mission and business objectives.

“Sev1Tech is grateful for the opportunity to support the CISA OCIO journey in standing up enterprise IT services and support to its Divisions, Mission Enabling Offices, and stakeholders,” said LeBlanc.

The contract has a six-month base period with three additional option years.

This year, Sev1Tech has taken steps to further support federal customers. The company unveiled an expanded facility in Charleston, South Carolina intended to bolster its ability to provide modernization, cybersecurity and engineering services to current and future clients, with a primary focus on the U.S. Navy.