Blockchain Service Provider Simba Chain Added to GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule Program

Simba Chain has landed a contract under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule program to offer blockchain services to all U.S. federal agencies.

The potential 20-year contract is the first of its kind and will allow Simba Chain to expand the market for blockchain technology in the public and private sectors, the company said.

Commenting on the award, Simba Chain CEO Bryan Ritchie said, “Being one of the first blockchain solutions listed on the GSA schedule validates our commitment to the application of blockchain technology in government organizations, and will allow us to expand from the [departments of Defense and Energy] to not only other federal branches of government, but also states and municipalities.”

Since its inception in 2017, the Indiana-based technology company has been awarded more than 14 contracts to create blockchain applications for government entities including the U.S. Navy, Air Force and Space Force.