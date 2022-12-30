SOCOM Extends Tactical Comms Deal With Viasat Through $325M IDIQ; Craig Miller Quoted

Viasat will continue its delivery of mission equipment and services to the U.S. Special Operations Command under a potential $325 million sole-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract.

The IDIQ builds on a $350 million contract SOCOM awarded to Viasat in 2017 for tactical radio and satellite equipment, the company said Thursday.

Under the new agreement, Viasat will supply advanced mission technologies and services for another five years. The company’s support is expected to enhance the Special Operations Forces’ capabilities in areas such as situational awareness, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, tactical satellite communications, and network management.

“Networking and communications needs across the modern battlespace are continually evolving and we’re excited to help SOCOM maintain the advantage with solutions that deliver the performance, flexibility and resilience Special Operations Forces require to successfully operate independently and interoperate effectively with joint forces,” said Craig Miller, president of Viasat Government Systems.