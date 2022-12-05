Softrams Establishes Advisory Board; Atchut Kanthamani Quoted

https://www.softrams.com/

Softrams has created an advisory board meant to provide guidance on strategic growth and leadership to the Leesburg, Virginia-based software company’s executive team.

Cybersecurity veteran Jason Weiss was named as the first member of the board, which is expected to be filled with more members going forward, the company said Friday.

Weiss carries with him 30 years of experience in driving technology and organizational best practices. He formerly served as chief software officer at the Department of Defense, where he led software modernization efforts.

“The formation of the advisory board is a pivotal step that will bring strategic insights, guidance, and thought leadership to Softrams’ executive leadership and steer us in the right direction as we navigate in an increasingly complex digital ecosystem,” said Atchut Kanthamani, CEO of Softrams.