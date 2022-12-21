State Department Invites Private Sector Participation in Space Commerce Events in 2023

The State Department is inviting representatives from the private sector to serve as advisers to U.S. delegates in domestic and international space commerce events in the next 12 months.

The agency on Tuesday posted a solicitation for private sector participation in affairs focused on outer space safety, sustainability and emerging markets until Dec. 31, 2023.

In compliance with the 2020 National Space Policy and the 2021 U.S. Space Priorities Framework, the department is looking to involve non-government entities to help carry out the country’s commercial and military goals in celestial exploration. It is seeking experts from academic institutions, non-governmental organizations and the industry itself to attend in-person, online or hybrid workshops, symposia and other activities.

Among the topics to be discussed is the Artemis Accords, a non-binding, multinational agreement for the planned Moon missions and future expeditions to Mars and beyond.

Some of the events will be hosted by the United Nations Office of Outer Space Affairs. Its Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space will convene subcommittee meetings in Vienna, Austria in February and March.