State, Local Agencies Turn to Hybrid Cloud to Manage Data; Cloudera’s Robert Carey Quoted

Robert Carey / Cloudera Government Solutions / Washington Exec
State and local government agencies are adopting hybrid cloud systems to access and manage their data and the move to that environment has resulted in the development of new platforms that could provide agencies the scalability and visibility they need to manage data across public and private clouds, StateTech Magazine reported Wednesday.

One of those tools is Cloudera Data Platform, which is designed to help organizations manage and analyze data across hybrid cloud environments.

Robert Carey, president of Cloudera Government Solutions and a previous Wash100 Award winner, said monitoring data through a single pane of glass could enable agencies to optimize the large data volumes that artificial intelligence and other technologies generate.

Being able to holistically look at, monitor and analyze the data, wherever it may lie, is a huge benefit,” Carey said. 

AI and machine learning are powerful tools, but they are fairly complicated. You can’t just jump in and expect instantaneous results. There’s a great deal of thought that goes into building models, running data through the model, getting an expected, repeatable result and then determining how you want to move forward,” he added.

Written by Jane Edwards

