Stephanie Mango Elected to PSC Executive Committee Leadership

Stephanie Mango , president of CGI‘s federal business arm and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, has been elected as an Executive Committee member of the Professional Services Council.

Following the 2023 Executive Committee Leadership appointment, Mango will collaborate with other elected industry executives in supporting the council’s mission of promoting a level and competitive federal contracting marketplace, ExecutiveBiz has learned.

“PSC is an invaluable, highly respected resource for small, medium, and large businesses providing services to the federal government. I’m honored to have this opportunity to make an impact for our ever-growing community members alongside distinguished industry executives,” Mango emphasized.

As an organization, PSC aims to preserve, improve and expand the federal government market for its members while influencing public policy, leading strategic coalitions and further connecting government and industry.

The committee is composed of experienced leaders in the government contracting community with a focus on federal technology and the professional services industry. Mango is representative of the board’s emphasis on industry expertise, having spent nearly two decades in leadership roles at CGI and 9 years as a consultant before joining the company.

In her current role as president of CGI Federal, Mango works to provide business and information technology services for government organizations across the civilian, defense and intelligence communities.

Mango first joined PSC in April as a board member. She has served on several other boards, including a current position on the Shared Services Leadership Coalition’s board of directors. She is also an active member of the American Council for Technology’s Industry Advisory Council.