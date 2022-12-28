Tantus to Provide USDA Agencies With Cybersecurity Services

The Department of Agriculture selected Tantus Technologies to provide cybersecurity support to the information assurance branch of its Farm Production and Conservation arm.

The agency said Thursday the contract covers information technology security compliance support, assessment and authorization documentation analysis for the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Risk Management Agency.

It also includes project maintenance and management, contingency planning, as well as readiness and assurance implementation on FPAC’s systems and applications.

“This win builds on the many successes we’ve had at FPAC, including helping to expedite the process for achieving the Authority to Operate for applications moving to the cloud,” said Tantus Executive Vice President Karlene Stecchi.

For the award, USDA used the Chief Information Officer – Solutions and Partners 3 Small Business contract vehicle under the National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center.