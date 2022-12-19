TechFlow to Begin Installation of 8 Pilot EV Charging Stations at Military Bases

TechFlow will begin pilot installations of modern electric vehicle charging technology at eight U.S. military bases across the country as part of a contract awarded by the Defense Innovation Unit in October.

The company said Thursday it finished engineering work at the sites and received the Level 2 and Level 3 DC Fast Charging equipment, and will conduct groundbreaking in January.

Under the other transaction agreement, TechFlow will build the eight initial stations with supporting EV software and infrastructure for government-owned as well as private vehicles. Launched in partnership with the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, the pilot projects serve as a preliminary step in establishing advanced EV charging stations in 800 military bases within the U.S.

In November, TechFlow landed a firm-fixed-price contract with the Army Corps of Engineers to install similar facilities for the Army Installation Management Command in the contiguous U.S. as well as Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

Michael Genseal, vice president of TechFlow’s Energy and Mobility Solutions division, said, “[We] are working daily with each of our federal government partners to rapidly deploy customized EV charging infrastructure solutions that meet the strategic requirements of Executive Order 14008 Section 205 ‘Federal Clean Electricity and Vehicle Procurement Strategy.’”