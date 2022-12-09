Terran Orbital Forms Satellite Imaging Tech Development Business

https://terranorbital.com/terran-orbital-creates-new-optical-solutions-group/

Terran Orbital has created a business unit with the goal of developing electro-optical satellite imaging systems intended for Earth observation and monitoring efforts in the space domain.

Alex Pertica, a 36-year veteran of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, will serve as head of the newly formed Optical Solutions Group , the company said Thursday.

In his prior role, Pertica led LLNL’s portfolio of space science and national security projects valued at approximately $50 million.

He will lead OSG’s work to build systems that are based on Terran Orbital’s satellite bus platforms and offer modular, reconfigurable and automated features.

The group aims to market both off-the-shelf and tailored offerings.