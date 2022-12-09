in News, Space

Terran Orbital Forms Satellite Imaging Tech Development Business

Terran Orbital has created a business unit with the goal of developing electro-optical satellite imaging systems intended for Earth observation and monitoring efforts in the space domain.

Alex Pertica, a 36-year veteran of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, will serve as head of the newly formed Optical Solutions Group, the company said Thursday.

In his prior role, Pertica led LLNL’s portfolio of space science and national security projects valued at approximately $50 million.

He will lead OSG’s work to build systems that are based on Terran Orbital’s satellite bus platforms and offer modular, reconfigurable and automated features.

The group aims to market both off-the-shelf and tailored offerings.

Written by Kacey Roberts

