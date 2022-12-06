UbiQD Receives NASA Contract, US Patent for Greenhouse Tech

Advanced materials company UbiQD aims to further develop its fluorescent quantum dot technology for greenhouse roofing applications under a small business contract from NASA.

NASA will provide funds that match private investment commitments to help expand the UbiGro product for potential use in space crop production, the New Mexico-based company said Monday.

The technology, which uses quantum dot films designed to support high light-conversion efficiency, has completed the initial phase of NASA-backed plant trials.

UbiQD also secured U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approval for the use of the company’s luminescent optical material in agriculture and submitted similar patent applications outside the country.