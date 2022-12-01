USDA Hires Aleut to Enhance Public Website User Experience

An Aleut Federal subsidiary is helping the Department of Agriculture improve user experience on its websites under a potential two-year contract award.

The company said Tuesday Aleut Information Technology was chosen to provide IT consultation and modernization support to the public web portals of four USDA mission areas.

The project, which commenced in September, has a base and option period of performance of 12 months each. It covers the Farm Production and Conservation Business Center, Farm Service Agency, Risk Management Agency, and Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The mission areas and their affiliated agencies use Drupal, a free and open-source content management system. Aleut will be responsible for the websites’ design, development and continuous upgrades.

“Aleut has continued to expand its expertise in Drupal Content Management System website design, development, and maintenance,” said Geoff Vaughan, vice president of Aleut Federal’s Technology Services Group.