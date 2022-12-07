V2X CEO Chuck Prow Talks Physical & Digital Convergence in New Video Interview

Within the federal government, physical and digital environments are becoming inextricably intertwined as organizations continue to modernize. This convergence is creating new opportunities in the GovCon market, and companies like V2X are harnessing new technologies in this space to help their customers innovate while meeting evolving mission needs.

Executive Mosaic sat down with Chuck Prow , president and CEO of V2X, to better understand how this physical-digital intersection is impacting government contractors and what it means for the future of V2X post-merger .

“We fundamentally believe that not only is the marketplace transforming, our clients’ missions are transforming,” said Prow, an eight-time Wash100 Award winner, in a new video interview . “It is essential that as our clients’ physical and digital infrastructures converge, we, as providers to that mission, help drive that innovation.”

Prow explained that V2X is employing technologies associated with artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, cyber and zero trust as the company supports its customers’ missions in the digital era.

He also noted that V2X has a “deep presence” in synthetic training. “There’s a great deal of integration, a great deal of efficiencies, a great deal of improved outcomes that are going to happen by this combination of technology and the physical process,” Prow noted.