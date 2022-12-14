VentureScope Tapped to Establish AFWERX Innovation Accelerator Program

https://images.squarespace-cdn.com/content/v1/5c44e84e5417fc386d0eaf36/1548042393007-KSQJBAFDGQFH3QWCEWOR/VentureScope_Logo_White_Transparent.png

VentureScope, an IT consulting and venture investment firm, secured a Small Business Innovation Research program contract to create a startup incubator development program for the U.S. Air Force.

The agreement with AFWERX is part of the service’s efforts to discover innovators within its ranks that can contribute new technologies beneficial to military missions and other functions of the Department of Defense, the company said Tuesday.

AFWERX, a technology directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory, is planning to launch an accelerator called the Refinery. The program would develop airmen and Space Force guardians’ problem-solving and other skills needed in building, transitioning and scaling new products relevant to Air Force operations.

The directorate is counting on VentureScope’s expertise in forming MACH37, an accelerator for cyber companies that offers tools, training, emerging tech scouting and leadership development.

“Through their SBIR contract, we are adding world-class accelerator tools, workshops, and programmatics to The Refinery’s operations,” said Colin Dziadaszek, Refinery program manager at USAF. “This will advance our goal to help Airmen and Guardians rapidly prototype and scale their solutions that meet critical mission needs.”