Verizon to Support NORAD Tracks Santa Program With Connectivity Tools; Maggie Hallbach Quoted

Verizon has deployed connectivity platforms and services to enable North American Aerospace Defense Command to help children track Santa Claus on Dec. 24, through a toll-free hotline.

Verizon said Monday its 5G Ultra Wideband service has reached more than 175 million people as part of the company’s 5G expansion efforts in the U.S., enabling NORAD volunteers to quickly respond to children’s calls through the NORAD Tracks Santa initiative.

The service comes with an onsite 5G network and an improved tracking system to help monitor the volume of calls on Christmas Eve.

“For 20 years, our elves at Verizon have been honored to provide the network America relies on for the NORAD Tracks Santa initiative that delights millions of children,” said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of public sector at Verizon.

“There is no greater joy than being able to support our partners at NORAD to bring the magical Santa tracking tradition to life,” she added.

Verizon will offer its Interactive Voice Response system designed to enable children to interact with the tool and know about Santa’s exact location while in flight. In the event that a child fails to reach a contact center volunteer, a call management tool can provide information on Santa’s whereabouts.