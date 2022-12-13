Verizon, VA Partner to Develop, Test 5G Mobile Edge Compute, Drones; Maggie Hallbach Quoted

The Department of Veterans Affairs has teamed up with Verizon‘s public sector business to develop and test 5G Mobile Edge Compute technologies and drones in an effort to boost safety, security and physical infrastructure monitoring across the VA Palo Alto Health Care System.

The Veterans Health Administration and Verizon are evaluating the ability of 5G-enabled platforms to improve search and rescue performance, provide autonomous operations capabilities and allow responsiveness beyond traditional visual line of sight, the network provider said Monday.

Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of Verizon Public Sector, said the partnership highlights the potential of next-generation technologies to modernize government services.

“5G is reshaping how VHA operates and cares for its patients, and Verizon Public Sector is uniquely positioned to deliver the technology and network to support the VA’s mission to provide top quality care for our nation’s veterans,” she added.

In an interview with ExecutiveBiz, Hallbach said Verizon Public Sector offers 5G nationwide service to first responders in more than 2,700 cities and 5G Ultra Wideband service, which delivers speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G LTE, in more than 1,700 of those cities.

Verizon and VHA are also conducting drone pilot training compliant with the Federal Aviation Administration regulations.