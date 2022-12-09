in Cybersecurity, News

Xage Joins 1st Cohort of NREL’s Clean Energy Cybersecurity Program

Xage Joins 1st Cohort of NREL's Clean Energy Cybersecurity Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Xage Security will participate in the first cohort of a National Renewable Energy Laboratory initiative that supports the development and testing of secure clean energy technologies. 

NREL’s Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator offers the company an opportunity to test renewable energy systems using zero trust identity-based access management and remote access capabilities and autonomous local identity and access control, Xage said Thursday.

The company aims to secure distributed operational technology environments and safeguard renewable energy applications from emerging cyberthreats with the Xage Fabric platform.

“Clean energy is mission critical for the modern electrical grid, and cyber attacks threaten energy supply disruption, loss of operating information, and potentially harmful safety issues,” said Duncan Greatwood, CEO of Xage.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

Clean Energy Cybersecurity AcceleratorCybersecurityduncan greatwoodEnergy DepartmentGovconNRELXage

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Rick Wagner: Microsoft Builds Up Cloud Capabilities to Support DOD JWCC - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Rick Wagner: Microsoft Builds Up Cloud Capabilities to Support DOD JWCC
Air Products to Supply NASA KSC Liquid Hydrogen Under $75M Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Air Products to Supply NASA KSC Liquid Hydrogen Under $75M Contract