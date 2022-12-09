Xage Joins 1st Cohort of NREL’s Clean Energy Cybersecurity Program

Xage Security will participate in the first cohort of a National Renewable Energy Laboratory initiative that supports the development and testing of secure clean energy technologies.

NREL’s Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator offers the company an opportunity to test renewable energy systems using zero trust identity-based access management and remote access capabilities and autonomous local identity and access control, Xage said Thursday.

The company aims to secure distributed operational technology environments and safeguard renewable energy applications from emerging cyberthreats with the Xage Fabric platform.

“Clean energy is mission critical for the modern electrical grid, and cyber attacks threaten energy supply disruption, loss of operating information, and potentially harmful safety issues,” said Duncan Greatwood, CEO of Xage.