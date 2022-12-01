in Cybersecurity, News

Zscaler Private Access Receives FedRAMP Moderate Authorization; Stephen Kovac Quoted

Zscaler has received moderate authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud-based zero trust network access platform.

The company said Wednesday that Zscaler Private Access is the latest technology in its zero trust portfolio to be authorized under FedRAMP and is now available for government customers looking to protect their most sensitive data from cyberthreats.

Stephen Kovac, chief compliance officer at Zscaler, said the company has completed its goal to achieve FedRAMP moderate and high authorization for its Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform, which includes Zscaler Secure Web Gateway, the first TIC 3.0 cloud solution to be authorized under the federal compliance program.

“Zscaler’s FedRAMP goals are complete, and today hundreds of federal agencies and defense industrial base customers are using these platforms to secure their missions” said Kovac.

He noted that Zcaler’s zero trust offerings also received authorization at Impact Level 5 from the Department of Defense.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

