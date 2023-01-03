3 Small Businesses Selected to Provide Human Capital Support for NASA

NASA has awarded $76 million in indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts to three women-owned small businesses to deliver human capital support services to the space agency.

The awardees were IBEX IT Business Experts, Bryce Solutions and Strategy Consulting Team, NASA said Thursday.

Contract work will include providing human resources business partner advisory support, subject-matter expertise in human capital policy development, data analytics, learning and talent development and executive services.

The awardees will also oversee the administration of the services across all of NASA’s human resource offices.

The IDIQ includes firm-fixed-price task orders and has a five-year ordering period starting from March 1, 2023, which could extend to August 2028 if that option is exercised.