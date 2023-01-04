Debbie Taylor Moore, Anthony Johnson, Gene Chao, Katherine Gronberg Named to Cyber AB Board

Industry executives Debbie Taylor Moore, Anthony Johnson, Gene Chao and Katherine Gronberg have joined the board of directors of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body.

The new directors will take part in the Cyber AB’s quarterly meetings set to kick off in January in the National Capital Region, the nonprofit organization said Wednesday.

Moore is senior partner and vice president of global cybersecurity at IBM Consulting. Prior to IBM, she founded and served as CEO of Cyber Zephyr and Energy Cyber Partners and was a senior executive at SecureInfo and Verizon Business. She sits on the board of industry leaders of the Consumer Technology Association.

Johnson is managing partner at technology and research consultancy Delve Risk. He was a managing director and chief information security officer for the corporate and investment bank at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and was the global chief information security officer at Fannie Mae. Johnson served in the U.S. Air Force as a computer and network security specialist.

Chao most recently served as chief growth officer and operating partner at Amelia.ai. He held leadership positions at Unisys, IBM, Computer Sciences Corp., Hewlett Packard and Accenture and started his career at Smith Barney Shearson as a financial analyst.

Gronberg is head of government services at venture capital firm NightDragon and serves as a part-time lecturer at Rice University’s Jones Graduate School of Business. She previously served as VP of government affairs at Forescout Technologies and as staff director on the Senate Appropriations Committee’s commerce, justice, state, the judiciary and related agencies subpanel.

Jeff Dalton, chairman of the Cyber AB Board, said the accomplishments of the four newly appointed directors in the digital transformation and cybersecurity communities will be key in helping the body become the CMMC ecosystem’s trusted steward.