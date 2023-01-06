in Contract Awards, News

6 Companies Awarded NASA Innovations, Partnership Support Services Contract

Six companies have been selected to provide a range of innovations and partnership support services to multiple NASA centers under a $47.5 million contract.

Under the blanket purchase agreement, the contractors will assist in program operations management, organizational change management, strategic planning and execution, stakeholder engagement and outreach and helpdesk operations, NASA said Thursday. 

The awardees are: 

  • Andrew Morgan Consulting
  • Bryce Space and Technology
  • GXM Consulting
  • JMA Solutions
  • REI Systems
  • Research Triangle Institute

The contract has an ordering period of five years with an option to extend work for up to six months.

Support services will be performed either virtually or on-site. Work locations will be determined in each specific call.

