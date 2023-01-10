Air Force Seeks Info on Facial Recognition Software for Scott AFB

The Department of the Air Force is seeking a proof of concept for a gate automation facial recognition reader for Scott Air Force Base.

In a sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov, Air Mobility Command said it wants information on the availability and capability of small or large companies to provide the technology to tighten security and allow faster entries at the Scott AFB in Illinois.

The potential contractor will engineer, procure and furnish a 3D facial module or reader for the effort, according to the statement of work draft included in the notice. Work will also cover providing remote technical support during the installation, testing and placing of the device into service.

The potential service period for the effort is scheduled to run for three years.

The department will accept responses to the early-stage opportunity until Jan. 20.