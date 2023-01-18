Air Force Taps Raytheon to Create Rocket Cargo Mission Planning, C2 Software

The research and development arm of Raytheon Technologies has secured a contract to develop mission planning and command and control software for the U.S. Air Force’s rocket cargo initiative.

Raytheon BBN team will design and create collaborative planning and C2 processes and tools in support of the project that aims to use commercial technologies to support the rapid transport of mission cargo and humanitarian aid, Raytheon’s intelligence and space business segment said Tuesday.

Under the $8.7 million contract, the Raytheon business is tasked with the establishment of initial rocket cargo workflows and processes and the designing of advanced human-machine interfaces.

Beth DePass, principal investigator for the project at Raytheon BBN, said the company is developing a mission planning and C2 tool that will allow for planning, coordination and performance of Air Force rocket cargo missions “within hours.”

“We will be taking into consideration pre-flight testing, weather conditions, launch approvals, and many other variables, to deliver that cargo precisely where it’s needed, when it’s needed, faster than current delivery methods,” DePass added.

Raytheon BBN will conduct work in Massachusetts, North Carolina, California, Texas and Indiana.