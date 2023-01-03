Air Force to Hold Industry Day for Synthetic Theater Operations Research Model Recompete

The U.S. Air Force will host an industry day on Jan. 9 as it plans to hold a recompete of a contract to provide support services for the military branch’s campaign analysis platform.

Air Force District of Washington HAF Enterprise Support Division will also conduct in-person one-on-one sessions with individual companies on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 to discuss the Synthetic Theater Operations Research Model recompete, according to a notice published Friday.

The Air Force’s office of studies and analysis uses STORM as a tool to conduct in-depth analysis of the contributions of air, space, ground, maritime and cyberspace forces at the campaign level to evaluate potential force employment options and support force structure decisions.

STORM relies on a “collection of databases tailored for a combatant’s combat capability as well as force deployment, employment and geographic region characteristics,” the notice reads.

The virtual industry day is open to all large and small businesses to provide them information on support activities and vendor expectations for the STORM recompete.